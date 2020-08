Have the courage to be happy – Pope Francis In a post on Facebook, Pope Francis invited his followers to have the courage to be happy. http...

Moderna says more than 40% of participants enrolled for COVID-19 vaccine trial Drug developer Moderna Inc said it has so far enrolled 13,194 participants in the ongoing late-stag...

Photo Story: Sinabung Volcano erupts in Indonesia Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash into the air during an eruption as seen from Karo, North Sumatra,...

UK records 1,041 new coronavirus cases The United Kingdom recorded 1,041 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 1,288 on Saturday, gov...

Suspicions serial killer on the loose in the UK A confidential coroner's report has raised the possibility that a serial killer could be responsibl...

TikTok’s journey from global sensation to Trump target TikTok decision to file a lawsuit on Monday against President Donald Trump's executive order prohib...

Photo Story: The Limbazi Airshow 2020 in Latvia Piper Cherokee and RV8 planes performs during the Limbazi Airshow 2020 that is being held over the ...

Opinion: Maltese parents group support online schooling A facebook group was created recently where the parents who are in favour of online schooling could...

Russia vaccine roll-out plan prompts virus mutation worries Russia's plan to roll-out its "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine even before full trials show how well it...

Malta: Libya’s deputy prime minister, foreign minister in Malta meetings Libya’s deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Mateegh and Foreign Minister Taher Siala on Sunday had meetings...

Malta: COVID-19 situation still under control, PM says Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted that despite the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the virus’ ...

Malta: MUMN to announce industrial directives on Monday The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, MUMN will issue industrial directives following a lack of a...

Malta: 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, 33 new recoveries 35 new cases of Coronavirus have been identified in Malta during the past 24 hours after 2,173 swab...

Malta: Man rushed to hospital after Coast Road motorcycle crash A 50-year-old Hungarian man from St. Paul’s Bay was rushed to hospital after a motorcycle crash on ...

Malta: 60 years since the murder of Twannie Aquilina It was August 23, 1960, exactly sixty years ago when the crime that shocked our country, that of Tw...

Malta: Majority of people demanding political responsibility 54 percent of the Maltese and Gozitan people believe that political responsibility should be ta...

Iran says black boxes from downed Ukraine jet show missiles hit 25 seconds apart Iran is calling on all countries involved to refrain from politicising data analysis from the black...

Photo Story: Porta Portese market in Rome reopens Romans and tourists have returned to visit the popular flea popular market at Porta Portese in Rome...

Malta supports Libya ceasefire agreement Malta's Foreign and European Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo expressed Malta’s full support for th...