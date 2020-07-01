Harrods to cut nearly 700 jobs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The UK’s most iconic luxury department store is axing nearly 700 jobs to cut down on costs after being hit hard by the pandemic.

Harrods CEO Michael Ward told employees about the cuts in a memo early on Tuesday, June 30.

Ward said the axe would fall in areas of the business hardest hit by the lockdown.

Harrods is one of many retailers across the globe to have faced immense financial pressure during the pandemic. Its flagship store in Knightsbridge, London, remained closed for several months.

Read more via Business Insider

