GWU welcomes latest Covid-19 measures: The Headline – L-Orizzont

L-Orizzont quotes General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who welcomed the safety measures introduced by the government on Monday, describing them as the right balance between health and the economy.

The paper reports that the EU is setting up a digital space for the secure sharing of trusted data. The Trusts projects will develop a platform for the exchange of GDPR-compliant data across member states.

By Corporate Dispatch

