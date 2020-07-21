Gunman armed with explosives holding 20 people on board bus as hostages in Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A ‘hostage situation’ has developed in Ukraine after a gunman armed with explosives took over a passenger bus with around 20 people on board in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk.

The story, which was broken through a Facebook post by the Ukrainian police in Lutsk, said that a man took control of a bus with about 20 passengers on board in the centre of Lutsk, he has explosives and weapons.” This was eventually confirmed by a local police official statement.

Euronews reported that shots were fired, but no casualties had been reported.

Ukrainian Police / Euronews

