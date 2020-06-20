Greta Thunberg says the world needs to treat climate change with similar urgency of coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Greta Thunberg says the world needs to learn the lessons of coronavirus and treat climate change with similar urgency, which means acting “with necessary force”.

In an interview with the BBC, she said that she doesn’t think any “green recovery plan” will solve the crisis alone. And she says the world is now passing a “social tipping point” on climate and issues such as Black Lives Matter.

“People are starting to realise that we cannot keep looking away from these things”, says Ms Thunberg, “we cannot keep sweeping these injustices under the carpet”.

She says lockdown has given her time to relax and reflect away from the public gaze.

Read more via BBC

