Greece warned to prepare for a “very difficult” tourist season

Empty sunbeds and few tourists are seen on the beach of Leptokarya, Katerini, Katerini, Greece, . Locals are waiting for visitors on the shores of the Pieria region in northern Greece, the preferred area for tourists from the Balkans, while traffic remains subdued, which could recover in July and August. EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS

Greece should prepare for a “very difficult” tourist season, the country’s prime minister has said. Tourism officials say the country – which usually makes around 18.1 billion a year from tourism – would be lucky if revenues hit the 4-5 billion euro mark this year.

Greece on Wednesday reopened flights to its flagship island destinations as it raced to salvage a portion of the annual tourism season that is vital to its economy.

Over 100 flights are expected at 14 regional airports that include the popular islands of Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete, airport manager Fraport said.

All airports in the country are now receiving international flights and the ports of Patras and Igoumenista will again receive ferries from Italy.

Travellers are given scannable bar codes after they fill out a questionnaire with personal details such as their country of origin and the countries they have travelled through in the last 15 days.

Those who are tested will be told to isolate at the address provided on the questionnaire while waiting for the results.

“It will be a very difficult tourism season. We will do the best we can,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the cabinet this week.

Greece, which has a relatively low coronavirus death toll under 200, has launched a promotional campaign to revive tourism — which accounts for a quarter of its gross domestic product — and hopes to reassure potential travellers as well as Greeks who fear a resurgence of the pandemic with the return of tourists.

Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis on Tuesday signed an agreement with German tour giant TUI, aiming to bring 50 percent of the nearly three million tourists the agent brought to Greece in 2019.

Via France 24/AFP

