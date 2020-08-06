Greece reports new spike in COVID-19 cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Greece registered 124 additional cases of the coronavirus in its latest medical bulletin, with 15 detected at airports and other entry points.

Athens and Thessaloniki each had 22 new infections in the last 24 hours while the National Public Health Organization said one-third of new cases are related to identified cluster infections.

Eighteen were also found positive in Evros, all connected to a wedding in Alexandroupolis.

The total number of COVID-19 cases have reached 4,973, while the death toll rose to 210.

More than half of total cases, 54.6%, are reported to be male. Of the total, 1,349 are linked to travel abroad and 2,479 to already known cases, according to the National Public Health Organization.

As the virus cases climb, the representative of the Greek Health Ministry, Dr. Sotiris Tsiodras, made a televised briefing after nearly two months, warning citizens and officials to comply with health measures to prevent a second wave.

Tsiodras said that Greece’s coronavirus R-number — or reproduction number — has risen to one from 0.4 in mid-July. The R-value shows how many healthy people will be infected by a sick person. If it is higher than one, it means that the pandemic is growing.

Tsiodras also urged citizens to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

