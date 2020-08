An employee of a restaurant wearing a protective face mask stands in front of customers sitting on tables for lunch in central Athens, Greece. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Greece reported 203 new cases of COVID 19 on Sunday, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak in the country, a government official said.

The latest jump in cases brings the total number of infections in the country to 5,623 since its first infection surfaced in late February.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related