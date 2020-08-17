Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Earthquake, Greece

Greece rattled by magnitude 5.1 quake, tremors felt in Malta

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 rattled parts of Greece on Monday, with the tremor felt in Athens, witnesses said.

The Institute of Geodynamics at the National Observatory of Athens said the tremor occurred 53 km south-east of the island of Hydra, and at a depth of almost 90 kms – deep enough to reduce the chances of damage at ground level. It was felt in parts of Athens 120 kms away as well as areas of the Peloponnese.

The fire brigade said there were no immediate reports of any damage.

The earthquake was also recorded by the Malta University seismic centre with the tremors being felt in parts of Malta and Gozo.

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: