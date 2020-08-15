Greece on course to join Britain’s quarantine red list

A passenger of an international flight wearing a protective face mask arrives at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Greece could be added to Britain’s mandatory two-week quarantine list if the number of Covid-19 cases in the country continues to surge.

Greece is experiencing its highest daily increase in infections since the start of the pandemic and on Friday the government ordered the quarantining of the country’s third-largest migrant camp, on the island of Chios, after a Yemeni asylum seeker and a staff member tested positive for the disease.

On Friday, the government limited public gatherings to no more than 50 people and decreed that restaurants and bars in Athens and the islands of Crete, Paros, Santorini, Rhodes, Kos, Antiparos and Zakynthos must close by midnight.

There has been a particular surge in infections among young people and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister, urged them to keep wearing masks in public places. Otherwise, they risk infecting their parents and grandparents once they return from the nightclubs and bars of the Greek islands, he said.

If the country is added to the list, it would throw the travel plans of tens of thousands of British tourists into chaos, as it already has for Britons in France, Malta and the Netherlands, who must now go into quarantine for two weeks on their return to the UK.

Greece, which was keen to open up tourism to revive its battered economy, reported 262 new infections on Wednesday, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak. On Thursday, another 204 cases were reported.

