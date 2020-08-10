Greece adds Sweden, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic to list of countries from where visitors require obligatory testing

The Greek flag waves over the Parthenon on Acropolis Hill in central Athens, Greece. EPA-EFE/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors to Greece arriving from Sweden, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic will need proof they have tested negative for the novel coronavirus to gain entry, the government said on Monday.

Tightening controls after a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, the government said the requirement will go into effect from August 17. The required test cannot be older than 72 hours prior to entry.

On Sunday Greece reported its highest daily tally of coronavirus infections, 203 cases, since the start of the outbreak.

Reuters

