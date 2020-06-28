Graphic designer behind ‘I love NY’ logo dies aged 91

epa03463049 A man carries a clear umbrella with a 'I love NY' print in the snow and rain on Times Square in New York, USA, 07 November 2012. A week after the desastrous storm Sandy, a new storm has arrived at the east coast. Athena brought New York and New Jersey cold, snow and strong winds. EPA/RAINER JENSEN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Milton Glaser, the influential American graphic designer who created the “I ♥ NY” logo, has died aged 91.

Made for a 1977 tourism campaign, the logo rapidly gained recognition across the world and has been described as the most frequently imitated in history.

Glaser later said he was “flabbergasted by what happened to this little, simple nothing of an idea”.

He also created a famous poster of Bob Dylan with psychedelic hair and was a co-founder of New York magazine.

The cause of his death was a stroke, his wife Shirley told the New York Times.

Read more via The New York Times

Like this: Like Loading...

Related