‘Grande Inter’ Mario Corso died at the age of 78

Mario Corso, a key member of Helenio Herrera’s ‘Grande Inter’ side, has died at the age of 78.

He was the left winger in Herrera’s legendary team, winning four Scudetti, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups.

Although he picked up just 23 caps for Italy, failing to represent them at any major tournaments, he was nicknamed ‘God’s Left Foot’ for his free-kick and crossing ability

“Mario Corso, an eternal champion with infinite class, has died. With his left foot, he enchanted the world in a team that marked an era. All our thoughts and affection go to his family at this difficult time”, ” said Inter in a statement.

‘Mariolino’ spent the majority of his playing career with the Nerazzurri, playing 509 times for the club between 1957 and 1973.

