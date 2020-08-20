Google services including Gmail hit by serious disruption

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Google services including Gmail, Drive and Docs are experiencing serious issues, as the company has acknowledged on its status dashboard.

The issues appear to have begun shortly after 6.30am, but it isn’t clear what it causing them or when they will be resolved.

The issues for Gmail users include the service crashing when some attempt to compose a new email, while others are finding themselves unable to upload files either as attachments to emails or to Google Drive.

In a statement on its dashboard, Google said: “We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 10.38am detailing when we expect to resolve the problem.”

Google provided a summary of the problems its services were experiencing:

-Gmail sending issues

-Meet recording issues

-Creating files issues in Drive

-CSV user upload issues in Admin Console

-Posting message issues in Google Chat

