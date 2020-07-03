Gold steadies in tight range as virus fears offset solid U.S. jobs data

Commercial handout image released by XETRA Gold on 02 July 2020 showing Xetra-Gold stored in 12.5 kilogram standard bars in the German Central Vault for Securities. / Deutsche Börse Commodities? The gold holdings of the exchange-traded Xetra-Gold bearer bond (ISIN: DE000A0S9GB0) rose to a new record of 221.7 tons as of 30 June. This is an increase of 18.5 tons over the course of the year. At the beginning of the year, 203.2 tons of gold were stored in the central vault for German securities. This makes Xetra-Gold the leading physically deposited gold security in Europe. Since December 2019, Xetra-Gold is also available in the Nordic countries Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. EPA-EFE/Jörg Baumann HANDOUT

Gold was flat, trading in a narrow $4 range on Friday, as worries over surging coronavirus cases globally and lingering trade tensions between the United States and China overshadowed strong U.S. jobs data.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,775.12 per ounce by 0232 GMT. U.S. markets are closed on Friday for observing Independence Day on July 4.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,787.80.

“Nagging doubts appear to remain in investors’ minds about the explosion of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. sunbelt states and it’s possible negative effect on the recovery going forward,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA. “Geopolitical considerations are also to the fore… with a holiday in the U.S., and the weekend upon us, some haven directed buying of gold is definitely evident.”

Florida reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while over 10.76 million people have been infected worldwide.

Markets also kept a wary eye on China’s trade relations with the United States.

More than 75 members of the U.S. Congress sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to take make a formal determination on whether China’s treatment of Muslim Uighurs and other groups constitutes an atrocity.

Gold is considered a safe store of value during political and financial uncertainty.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , rose 0.8% to 1,191.47 tonnes on Thursday.

Stemming bullion’s advance, the better-than-expected U.S. jobs reports lifted sentiment in wider financial markets.

The U.S. economy created jobs at a record clip in June, but 31.5 million Americans were collecting unemployment checks in the middle of the month.

Palladium was steady at $1,901.44 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.5% to $806.63, set for its first weekly gain in six.

Silver gained 0.6% to $17.90, heading for its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

