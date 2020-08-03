Gold soars to record high as virus fears lift safe-haven demand

3rd August 2020

Photo by Michael Steinberg on Pexels.com

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gold prices surged to an all-time high on Monday as fears over an economic fallout from rising COVID-19 cases boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, although gains were capped by an uptick in the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was steady at $1,973.94 per ounce by 0254 GMT, after hitting a record high of $1,984.66 in early Asian trade. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,992.30. “The sentiment across markets is deteriorating.

First of all, rising infection rates are a real concern for the globe and a real support for gold prices. Given that, it is also driving U.S. dollar higher,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.

Coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United States and stood at over 17.96 million globally. Rising COVID-19 cases and simmering U.S.-China tensions have dented hopes for a swift economic recovery, driving inflows into safe-haven assets such as gold, which climbed 30% so far this year.

“Gold also saw safe-haven demand as the federal unemployment bonus expired on Friday, which would affect U.S. consumer income and spending and the U.S. Central Bank would thus remain dovish,” Phillip Futures analysts said in a note. U.S. lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday he was not optimistic on near-term deal for coronavirus relief bill. Limiting gold’s advance, the dollar index rose 0.2% , having touched its lowest level since May 2018 in the last session.

A weaker dollar, also considered a rival safe haven, makes gold cheaper for holders of others currencies.

China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in July, a survey showed. Speculators reduced their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to July 28.

Elsewhere, silver eased 0.2% to $24.32 per ounce, platinum fell 0.9% to $899.04 and palladium dropped 1.1% to $2,068.29.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

France wants EU to withhold funding from states that undermine human rights

3rd August 2020

Gold soars to record high as virus fears lift safe-haven demand

3rd August 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Monday 3rd August 2020

3rd August 2020

Oil falls on supply glut fears as OPEC+ set to boost output

3rd August 2020

Former Pope Benedict XVI ‘extremely frail’

3rd August 2020

Ireland considering additional measures to limit non-essential travel

3rd August 2020

New Zealand reports two new cases of coronavirus

3rd August 2020

Trump to give TikTok’s Chinese owner 45 days to agree sale

3rd August 2020

Genoa survive as Lecce relegated on final day of Serie A

3rd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: