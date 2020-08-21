Preloader
Gold gains as gloomy U.S. economic outlook dents dollar

Gold prices rose on Friday after bleak U.S. jobless claims data reinforced fears of a slower recovery from the coronavirus-induced economic crisis, denting the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,945.45 per ounce by 0236 GMT.

Gold is up 0.2% so far this week, having shed 4.5% in the week to Aug. 14, its worst in five months. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,953.80.

 “A deterioration in U.S. labour market data, falling bond yields and continued geopolitical tensions continue to support gold,” said National Australia Bank economist John Sharma. “We see gold trading between $1,920 and $1,980 in the near term,” he said, adding that factors such as rising risk sentiment and progress on the coronavirus vaccine front could dent demand.

A technology stocks-fuelled rally on Wall Street drove Asian markets higher on Friday, limiting gold’s advance.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing a new claim for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, a setback for a struggling U.S. job market crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

This sent the dollar index and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields lower, making gold an attractive investment for holders of other currencies. Adding to doubts over a swift U.S. economic rebound, Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday warned that a recovery faced a highly uncertain path, helping gold recover from a more than 3.5% slump earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration declined to acknowledge any plans to meet with China over the Phase 1 trade deal after the commerce ministry in Beijing said bilateral talks would be held “in the coming days”.

 Elsewhere, silver gained 0.3% to $27.30 per ounce and was poised for a weekly rise of about 3.5% Platinum climbed 0.4% to $921.12, while palladium eased 0.2% to $2,177.88.

