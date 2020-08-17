Gold extends fall after worst week in five months

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gold prices extended losses on Monday, after their worst week in five months, on lingering risk appetite, while the Sino-U.S. trade relationship hinted at potential improvement.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,934.91 per ounce by 0036 GMT. Gold fell 4.5% last week, its biggest weekly decline since March.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,943.50 per ounce.

Speculators reduced their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Aug. 11, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

In a possible sign of easing tensions after a protracted trade war, China increased U.S. oil purchases on Friday ahead of a trade deal review.

SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.30% to 1,248.29 tonnes on Friday.

Silver slipped 0.6% to $26.25 per ounce.

Platinum rose 1% to $945.55, and palladium gained 1.6% to $2,143.09.

