Global coronavirus cases pass 16 million mark
Reading Time: < 1 minute
There are now more than 16 million known coronavirus cases worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, and 644,528 recorded deaths.
There are currently 16,046,986 confirmed cases.
Top of the list is the United States with 4,178,021 cases. It is followed by Brazil: 2,394,513, India: 1,385,635, Russia: 805,332 and South Africa: 434,200
Read more via The Johns Hopkins University
