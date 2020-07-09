Thu. Jul 9th, 2020

Glee star Naya Rivera missing after boat trip with son

9th July 2020

US actress Naya Rivera arrives for the premiere of 'The Hangover Part III' at the Westwood Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 May 2013. EPA/PAUL BUCK

Glee star Naya Rivera is missing after her four-year-old son was found alone in a boat on a lake in Southern California, officials say.

The 33-year-old rented the boat on Wednesday afternoon at Lake Piru, north-west of Los Angeles, the Ventura County Sheriff’s office says.

A search operation is under way.

Rivera is best known for playing cold-hearted cheerleader Santana Lopez in the musical comedy series Glee from 2009 to 2015.

