Glee star Naya Rivera missing after boat trip with son
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Glee star Naya Rivera is missing after her four-year-old son was found alone in a boat on a lake in Southern California, officials say.
The 33-year-old rented the boat on Wednesday afternoon at Lake Piru, north-west of Los Angeles, the Ventura County Sheriff’s office says.
A search operation is under way.
Rivera is best known for playing cold-hearted cheerleader Santana Lopez in the musical comedy series Glee from 2009 to 2015.
