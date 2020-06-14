Gianna Nannini turns 66

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gianna Nannini is celebrating her 66th birthday.

She started her career in the mid 70s. During her career she released 20 albums, with the last one being “The difference” in 2019.

Nannini is definitely one of the most prominent rockstars in Italy.

But since the beginning, the singer songwriter, who hails from Siena has gone beyond the Italian borders, conquering the European market, making a breakthrough in particular in Germany, where she is considered as a top star.

CDeNEWS

Like this: Like Loading...

Related