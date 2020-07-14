Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to charges of luring girls for sexual abuse by Epstein

epa08523472 New York Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York, USA, 02 July 2020. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday at a hearing in which women who accused her of enabling their abuse gave statements denouncing her “heinous” crimes.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan presided over the arraignment and bail hearing for Maxwell, who prosecutors have accused of helping Epstein recruit and eventually abuse girls as young as 14 from 1994 to 1997 and lying about her role in depositions in 2016. The judge was expected to rule on whether to grant bail.

Nathan also scheduled a trial date for July 12, 2021.

Maxwell, 58 was charged with six criminal counts, including four related to transporting minors for illegal sexual acts and two for perjury. Prosecutors argued at the hearing against Maxwell’s bid for bail, describing her as an extreme flight risk.

“Not guilty, your honor,” Maxwell said, after the judge asked her how she wished to plead to the charges.

Reuters

