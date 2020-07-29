Germany’s public health authority describes recent increase in coronavirus as a reason for concern

epa08569347 Travellers from SARS-CoV-2 risk areas of Serbia and Macedonia line up to be tested for COVID-19 at the Corona Test Center at the airport in Dortmund, Germany, 27 July 2020. German Minister of Health Spahn ordered that starting next week all travel returnees from risk areas must be tested for the coronavirus. Already since the weekend voluntary tests for returnees from risk areas are possible at several German airports, as without testing a 14-day quarantine is mandatory. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Germany’s public health authority has described the country’s recent increase in coronavirus cases as a reason for concern.

Lothar Wieler, the president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control, said he is “very worried by the new developments,” adding that there could be signs of a second wave. Over the past seven days, Germany registered 3,611 new cases.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 684 to 206,926, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by six to 9,128, the tally showed.

POLITICO / Reuters

