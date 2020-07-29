Germany’s public health authority describes recent increase in coronavirus as a reason for concern

29th July 2020

epa08569347 Travellers from SARS-CoV-2 risk areas of Serbia and Macedonia line up to be tested for COVID-19 at the Corona Test Center at the airport in Dortmund, Germany, 27 July 2020. German Minister of Health Spahn ordered that starting next week all travel returnees from risk areas must be tested for the coronavirus. Already since the weekend voluntary tests for returnees from risk areas are possible at several German airports, as without testing a 14-day quarantine is mandatory. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany’s public health authority has described the country’s recent increase in coronavirus cases as a reason for concern.

Lothar Wieler, the president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control, said he is “very worried by the new developments,” adding that there could be signs of a second wave. Over the past seven days, Germany registered 3,611 new cases.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 684 to 206,926, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by six to 9,128, the tally showed.

POLITICO / Reuters 

 

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Maltese Doctors announce industrial dispute, accuse PM of endangering public health

29th July 2020

Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

29th July 2020

Latvia eases restrictions after only two Covid-19 patients remain in hospital

29th July 2020

G7 and Sound Salon events suspended

29th July 2020

Germany objects to border closures but considers testing returnees from high-risk areas

29th July 2020

Germany’s public health authority describes recent increase in coronavirus as a reason for concern

29th July 2020

Migrants transferred from overcrowded hotspot Lampedusa to Palermo

29th July 2020

Malta: Foreign Affairs Minister thanks Turkey and Libya for help on migration

29th July 2020

Malta: MoU with Vitals carries Chris Cardona’s signature

29th July 2020

Malta: Large-scale events promoted overseas

29th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: