Germany’s public health authority describes recent increase in coronavirus as a reason for concern
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Germany’s public health authority has described the country’s recent increase in coronavirus cases as a reason for concern.
Lothar Wieler, the president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control, said he is “very worried by the new developments,” adding that there could be signs of a second wave. Over the past seven days, Germany registered 3,611 new cases.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 684 to 206,926, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
The reported death toll rose by six to 9,128, the tally showed.
POLITICO / Reuters
