Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 214,214, makes tests mandatory for returnees from ‘high-risk’ countries

7th August 2020

File photo by EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,147 to 214,214, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by eight to 9,183, the tally showed.

People returning from countries with a high risk of coronavirus will, from Saturday, have to undergo tests on arrival, unless they can provide a negative test result that’s less than two days old, the German health minister has said.

The tests – which are free – had been offered to such returnees on a voluntary basis since last week, but will now become mandatory.

“I appreciate that this is an infringement on individual freedom, but I think it is a justifiable one,” health minister Jens Spahn told reporters on Thursday.

It comes after Germany reported 1,045 new coronavirus infections – the first daily jump above 1,000 cases in three months.

The rule includes travellers of all nationalities coming from most non-EU states (except the UK), as well as parts of Spain and Luxembourg.

The widespread provision of free testing is also in sharp contrast with some other countries where testing capacity is limited or expensive.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Photo Story: Australia’s new icebreaker on the move from Romanian shipyard

7th August 2020

Imperial College study shows England’s COVID-19 spread slows

7th August 2020

Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154 persons

7th August 2020

Scotland’s COVID-19 reproduction number rises to 0.6-1.0

7th August 2020

Thousands sign petition for France to take control of Lebanon

7th August 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Friday 7th August 2020

7th August 2020

Facebook removes one of largest QAnon conspiracy groups after false posts

7th August 2020

Lufthansa plans compulsory lay-offs

7th August 2020

Athletics: Last MAAA Challenge presents perfect final tune up for senior athletes before National Championships

7th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: