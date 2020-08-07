Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 214,214, makes tests mandatory for returnees from ‘high-risk’ countries

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,147 to 214,214, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by eight to 9,183, the tally showed.

People returning from countries with a high risk of coronavirus will, from Saturday, have to undergo tests on arrival, unless they can provide a negative test result that’s less than two days old, the German health minister has said.

The tests – which are free – had been offered to such returnees on a voluntary basis since last week, but will now become mandatory.

“I appreciate that this is an infringement on individual freedom, but I think it is a justifiable one,” health minister Jens Spahn told reporters on Thursday.

It comes after Germany reported 1,045 new coronavirus infections – the first daily jump above 1,000 cases in three months.

The rule includes travellers of all nationalities coming from most non-EU states (except the UK), as well as parts of Spain and Luxembourg.

The widespread provision of free testing is also in sharp contrast with some other countries where testing capacity is limited or expensive.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related