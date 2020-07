A man wearing a protective face mask walks in front of the Reichstag building, the seat of the German parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 159 to 198,963, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by one to 9,064, the tally showed.

