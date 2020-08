A traveller from SARS-CoV-2 risk areas of Serbia and Macedonia lines up to be tested for COVID-19 at the Corona Test Center at the airport in Dortmund, Germany. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 955 to 209,653, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 7 to 9148, the tally showed.

