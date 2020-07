An employee wearing protective face mask passes the entrance of the factory premises of the Westfleisch meat processing company in Hamm, Germany. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 815 to 204,183, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 10 to 9,111, the tally showed.

