General practitioner Eva von Ehren (R) performs a COVID-19 Coronavirus test at her medical practice in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany, 04 August 2020. Since August 1, 2020, all holiday returnees can be tested for corona free of charge, according to a decree issued by the Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn. Air travelers are to be tested directly at the airport, all others are to be tested in the family doctor's offices within 72 hours. The German Association of Family Doctors fears that the doctors' offices will be overloaded. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 741 to 212,022, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 12 to 9,168, the tally showed.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related