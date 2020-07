Shoppers walk on the Spitaler Strasse shopping street in Hamburg, northern Germany. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 529 to 201,372, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The country’s reported death toll rose by one to 9,083, the tally showed.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related