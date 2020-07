An employee of the diagnostics provider Centogene hold a swap in Germany's first walk-in test center for corona viruses (COVID-19) at an airport at Frankfurt International Airport, Germany. Germany's first walk-in test center at an airport for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is now open. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 503 to 195,228, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 9 to 8,994, the tally showed.

