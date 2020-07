A woman reacts while undergoing a swab test for COVID-19 at the former Airport of Guetersloh in Guetersloh, Germany. EPA-EFE/DAVID HECKER

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 466 to 194,725, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 12 to 8,985, the tally showed.

Via Reuters

