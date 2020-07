A long queue of customers keeping social distancing rules while waiting to enter the local ReWe supermarket in Frankfurt, Germany. EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 454 to 202,799, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by five to 9,095, the tally showed.

