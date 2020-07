Travelers wait inside Germany's first walk-in test center for coronavirus (COVID-19) at an airport at Frankfurt International Airport, Germany. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 446 to 195,674, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 9 to 9,003, the tally showed.

