The donkey of the statue of the 'Bremen Town Musicians' wears a face mask and a sign with the inscription 'Social Distancing, please! We will only win the struggle with Corona if everybody helps' in Bremen, northern Germany. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 436 to 216,327, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by one to 9,197, the tally showed.

