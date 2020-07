A sign reading 'corona treatment center Jaffestrasse' pictured outside the building at the corona treatment center Jaffestrasse in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN / POOL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 422 to 196,096, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The reported death toll rose by 7 to 9,010, the tally showed

