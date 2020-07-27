Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 340 to 205,609

27th July 2020

A worker operates a prototype of an automated face mask production line at the Bavarian robotics company PIA in Amberg, Germany. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 340 to 205,609, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported deaths remained unchanged at 9,118, the tally showed.

A senior German state politician on Saturday warned that “the second coronavirus wave is already here.”

Michael Kretschmer, premier of the eastern German state of Saxony, told Saturday’s edition of the Rheinische Post newspaper: “It is already taking place every day. We have new clusters of infection every day which could become very high numbers.”

Kretschmer’s comments come a day after the government’s infectious disease institute, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) noted a significant rise in daily new infections, from around 500 to over 800 at one point last week.

