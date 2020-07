A sign of a person wearing a face-mask and text 'For your and our safety' at the entrance to a bank with an ATM machine in Frankfurt, Germany. EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 248 to 198,804, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported COVID-19 death toll rose by three to 9,063, the tally showed.

