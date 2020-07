German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes off her protective face mask during a session of the German Bundesrat ('Federal Council') in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 219 to 196,554, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 4 to 9,016, the tally showed.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related