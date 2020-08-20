Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,707

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,707 to 228,621, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
The reported death toll rose by 10 to 9,253, the tally showed.
