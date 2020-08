Demonstrators stand in front of a display reading 'we can stop it!' during a protest against coronavirus pandemic regulations in Berlin, Germany on Sunday. The events were organized by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 509 to 210,402, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by seven to 9,148, the tally showed.

