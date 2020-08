A sign reading 'This beach area is occupied. Please use another entrance' on the beach of Timmendorfer Strand, northern Germany. With temperatures of more than 30 degrees Celsius, the beaches on the German Baltic coast are crowded. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, access is restricted and most beaches of the Bay of Luebeck are already closed. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 555 to 215,891, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by one to 9,196, the tally showed.

