Germany warns against travel to parts of Spain, including Barcelona

28th July 2020

epa08523395 One passenger checks the departures screen in Barcelona's Josep Tarradellas' airport Terminal 1 in Barcelona, Spain, 02 July 2020. Barcelona's airport is increasing its activity after the EU council agreed to lift travel restrictions on 15 countries from 01 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Alejandro García

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany’s foreign ministry has warned against unnecessary visits to three regions of Spain.

In a statement, it flagged Aragon, Catalonia – which includes Barcelona, and Navarra due to their “high infection numbers and local lockdowns.”

The regions have seen a huge rise in cases during recent days, but Spanish authorities insist that infections in most regions are under control.

It comes as Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said negligence was to blame for a recent rise in cases around the country.

“The new developments in Germany make me very worried,” RKI head Lothar Wieler told reporters.

The number of new cases in Germany almost doubled on Tuesday to 633, and the RKI has blamed the increase on social contact in workplaces.

A spike in the infection rate in the northern regions of Catalonia (63.1 per 100,000 inhabitants), Aragón (160.1 per 100,000) and Navarre (79.2 per 100,000) have pushed Spain’s average up to 39.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, far higher than Germany’s infection rate of 7.7 (data from European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control).

The travel advice by the German government follows the UK’s sudden decision on Saturday to impose a 14-day quarantine on British holidaymakers returning from Spain.

via BBC / The Local Spain

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

WHO says COVID-19 pandemic is ‘one big wave’, not seasonal

28th July 2020

Professional Associations appeal to Government to stop mass events

28th July 2020

Succeeding the Moneyval test is a shared responsibility – Malta Chamber

28th July 2020

Germany warns against travel to parts of Spain, including Barcelona

28th July 2020

Malta joins the Blue Heart Campaign against Trafficking in Human Beings

28th July 2020

Don’t pay dividends this year, ECB tells European banks

28th July 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Tuesday 28th July 2020

28th July 2020

German police search garden near Hanover for Madeleine McCann

28th July 2020

Singapore spy case reawakens fears China recruiting on island state

28th July 2020

Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

28th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: