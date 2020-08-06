Germany warns against travel to parts of Belgium

6th August 2020

Members of the German federal police inspect a vehicle at the German-Belgian Lichtenbusch border crossing on motorway 44 near Aachen, Germany. EPA/MARIUS BECKER

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany’s Foreign Ministry revised its travel guidance for Belgium on Thursday, warning against all non-essential travel to the province of Antwerp because of the high incidence of the coronavirus epidemic in the region.

In parallel, Germany’s public health agency declared the region centered on Belgium’s largest port and second city as a high-risk area, meaning returnees from there can be forced to enter 14 days of quarantine.

“Numbers of new infections and deaths have been rising since the end of July, especially in Antwerp province, where the number of new cases currently exceeds 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days,” the Foreign Ministry wrote.

