A general view of the skyline of Frankfurt, with office buildings of the financial district at center, in downtown Frankfurt, Germany. EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Germany’s economy has passed its lowest point and the recovery process is starting, the economy ministry said on Monday.

A rise in industrial orders indicates that production will pick up in the coming months, but risks still exist, particularly in a very slack demand from non-euro zone, the ministry said in its monthly report.

