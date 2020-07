A volunteer from the Bavarian Red Cross waits at a coronavirus test station at the service area Hochfelln-Nord on the A8 motorway between Salzburg and Munich near Bergen, Bavaria, Germany. Travelers entering Bavaria now have the opportunity to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus voluntarily and free of charge at airports, motorways and railway stations. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Germany reported 870 more confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, according to a tally from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

That brought the total number to 208,698 while 9,141 deaths have been recorded.

