Germany mulling quarantine rather than tests for visitors from high-risk areas

People returning to Germany could soon be required to spend a five-day quarantine period if arriving from areas abroad which the government deems high-risk, according to Health Minister Jens Spahn.

At present, people who come to the country from high-risk areas must either present evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or submit themselves to a test upon arrival. However, that policy could be replaced by a mandatory quarantine after the summer holiday period ends, Spahn said after a meeting with state health ministers.

According to the new policy proposal, the mandatory quarantine would last a minimum five days, after which people could seek a test and stop isolating if that came out negative.

A firm decision on the matter is not expected to be made before Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a video conference with Germany’s state premiers on Thursday.

It is understood that this decision will be taken in view that German labs are currently stretched thin, as they are carrying just under 900,000 tests a week.

via DW

