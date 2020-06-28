Germany maps out coronavirus regulations on domestic travel

Sculptures are seen in the almost empty city center of Rheda-Wiedenbrueck, Germany. Over 1,500 Toennies employees at the Rheda-Wiedenbrueck plant have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the pandemic COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Germany’s federal and state governments have reached agreement on a uniform regulation for travel within the country. It comes after authorities ordered fresh lockdowns in two districts following a massive outbreak.

As per the agreement, people traveling from a district with a high occurrence of coronavirus infection may only be accommodated in a hotel if a medical certificate confirms that they are not infected. The medical certificate must be based on a molecular biological test carried out no later than 48 hours prior to arrival, according to the deal.

“It’s good that we now have uniform regulations nationwide that take into account risk provision and freedom of travel,” said the premier of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Armin Laschet.

The discussion over domestic travel in Germany was prompted by fresh lockdowns in two districts in NRW after a massive coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse.

