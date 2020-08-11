Germany divided on whether students should wear masks in class

A pupil in a protective mask arrives to an elementary school. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

It is already back to school in a number of German states, with Berlin, Brandenburg and Schleswig-Holstein ringing their bells as from today. Yet, divisions remain over whether students should be required to wear masks during lessons.

In four states, pupils and staff are required to wear masks only in corridors, common rooms, stairwells and canteens, while others – including Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, where secondary schools go back tomorrow – have made masks compulsory everywhere on school grounds, even throughout lessons in the classroom.

Teachers’ unions have criticised the rules. “Starting schools with full classrooms can only be something other than a risky experiment if we are prepared to replace safety distances with other effective hygiene measures at schools,” said Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the head of the German Association of Teachers.

Via The Guardian

