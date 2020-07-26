Germany braces for a second coronavirus wave amid rising infections

A police officer waits in front of a board showing safety instructions of a Ferris wheel at the Koenigsplatz in Munich, Bavaria, Germany. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

A senior German state politician on Saturday warned that “the second coronavirus wave is already here.”

Michael Kretschmer, premier of the eastern German state of Saxony, told Saturday’s edition of the Rheinische Post newspaper: “It is already taking place every day. We have new clusters of infection every day which could become very high numbers.”

The politician from the center-right CDU party said that Germany’s federal system, which devolves health decisions to the 16 states, has allowed the country to respond effectively to the situation.

“Coronavirus is the best proof that this country has grown together,” he added.

Kretschmer’s comments come a day after the government’s infectious disease institute, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) noted a significant rise in daily new infections, from around 500 to over 800 at one point last week.

“This development is very worrying and will continue to be monitored very closely by the RKI,” a spokeswoman told DPA news agency on Friday evening.

“A further exacerbation of the situation must be avoided,” she added.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 305 to 205,269, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll was unchanged with 9,118, the tally showed.

