Germany bans large events until end of October over coronavirus

German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks during a press conference on the new German smartphone 'Corona Warn-App' in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN / POOL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany will extend a ban of large events, including fairs, until at least the end of October due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcaster n-tv reported on Wednesday, citing a document prepared for a meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of the 16 states.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 345 to 187,184, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 30 to 8,830, the tally showed.

Germany’s smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections has been downloaded 6.5 million times in the first 24 hours since its launch, the CEO of software company SAP said on Wednesday.

Christian Klein said the reception was testimony to the excellent work that teams from SAP and Deutsche Telekom had put into readying the Corona-Warn-App in just six weeks.

Via Reuters

